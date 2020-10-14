Advertisement

Local homeowner shoots man he says vandalized his truck

Resident fired at least five shots
Police are investigating after a Killeen homeowner told officers he shot a man who vandalized his truck and then threatened him with an aluminum baseball bat. (File)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating after a Killeen homeowner told officers he shot a man who vandalized his truck and then threatened him with an aluminum baseball bat.

The resident, who wasn’t identified, told officers the man arrived at his home at around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of Kingwood Drive and damaged his truck, which was parked in the driveway, police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said.

When the resident went outside, he saw the man driving off in a blue Honda.

“The homeowner went back in the house and retrieved a handgun and when he came back out the same male stopped in the roadway of Greengate Drive on the side of the house and approached the homeowner with an aluminum bat,” Miramontez said.

In the confrontation that ensued, the resident shot the man at least five times, she said.

The wounded man got back in the Honda, and drove to the Dollar General Store on Rancier Drive where employees called 911.

The man was flown to Scott & White Medical Center.

Information about his injuries and condition wasn’t available Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

