Marine relieved of command after sea-tank sinking that killed 9

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (AP) - The leader of a Marine landing team has been relieved of command after an amphibious assault vehicle sank off the Southern California coast in July, killing nine people.

The military says Lt. Col. Michael J. Regner was relieved of command on Tuesday. In a statement, the Marine Corps says Regner was relieved “due to a loss in trust and confidence in his ability to command.”

The military is investigating what caused the amphibious vehicle to sink off San Clemente Island, west of San Diego, on July 30 after completing routine training.

Eight Marines and a Navy hospital corpsman died. Eight other people were rescued.

The remains of seven of the Marines and the Navy sailor were found after underwater salvage operations that followed the sinking. The eighth Marine died at the scene.

The dead were identified in August as: Pfc. Bryan J. Baltierra, 19, of Corona, California; Lance Cpl. Marco A. Barranco, 21, of Montebello, California; Pfc. Evan A. Bath, 19, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem, 22, of Stockton, California; Pfc. Jack Ryan Ostrovsky, 21, of Bend, Oregon; Cpl. Wesley A. Rodd, 23, of Harris, Texas; Lance Cpl. Chase D. Sweetwood, 19, of Portland, Oregon; Cpl. Cesar A. Villanueva, 21, of Riverside, California; and Lance Cpl. Guillermo S. Perez, 19, of New Braunfels, Texas.

All of the Marines aboard were attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit of the 1 Marine Expeditionary Force, based at nearby Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego.

