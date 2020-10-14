Advertisement

Midway Tennis wins 19th consecutive district title

Midway Tennis wins district title
Midway Tennis wins district title(Troy Simonek)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway tennis team defeated Lake Ridge on Tuesday night to win the district championship.

The Panthers dominated, defeating Lake Ridge 18-1.

This is Midway’s nineteenth consecutive district championship. Midway tennis coach Troy Simonek tells us there were ten seniors on the team last year, so this is a young group of athletes stepping up to keep the streak going.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Classroom Champions

2020 Classroom Champions: Midway’s Walker Pierce

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Darby Brown
This week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion is Walker Pierce.

Sports

Dozens of COVID-19 cases involving BU football players, staff reported

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Dozens of active COVID-19 cases involving Baylor football players and football staff members were reported Monday.

Sports

Baylor-Oklahoma State game postponed until Dec. 12

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
The scheduled game between Baylor and Oklahoma State has been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference’s football game interruption guidelines.

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 5:22 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Latest News

Sports

Cowboys defeat Giants, but lose Prescott to devastating injury

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
Dak Prescott’s season is in jeopardy after the two-time Pro Bowl quarterback suffered a devastating ankle injury.

Marquee Matchup

VOTE: Week 8 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:39 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
Voting for the Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup for the eighth week of the high school football season is now open.

Xtra Point

McGregor bests Troy in shootout 58-57

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
McGregor defeated Troy 58-57.

Xtra Point

West grinds out win over Whitney

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:59 AM CDT
|
By Darby Brown
West defeats Whitney 14-6.

Sports

Week : Troy vs. McGregor

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT

Sports

Week 7: West vs. Whitney

Updated: Oct. 10, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT