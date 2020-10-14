Midway Tennis wins 19th consecutive district title

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway tennis team defeated Lake Ridge on Tuesday night to win the district championship.

The Panthers dominated, defeating Lake Ridge 18-1.

This is Midway’s nineteenth consecutive district championship. Midway tennis coach Troy Simonek tells us there were ten seniors on the team last year, so this is a young group of athletes stepping up to keep the streak going.

