New local school to be named in honor of teacher killed in Luby’s cafeteria massacre

Patricia “Pat” Brann Kemp Carney was an educator in Killeen for more than 27 years.
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen School Board members have voted to name a new elementary school on Azura Drive in honor of longtime educator Pat Carney who was killed in a 1991 shooting rampage at the Luby’s cafeteria in Killeen.

Patricia “Pat” Brann Kemp Carney was an educator in Killeen for more than 27 years, teaching at Peebles and East Ward elementary schools and later serving as assistant principal and then principal of East Ward Elementary.

“Staying true to per passion, Carney went on to become the elementary curriculum director for the district where she planned to strengthen the delivery of instruction for all students,” the KISD said in a press release.

The new school, funded by a bond issue approved in 2018, is being built to relieve overcrowding at Fowler Elementary School.

The Oct. 16, 1991 shooting rampage claimed 23 lives.
On Oct. 16, 1991, Georges Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup truck through a plate glass window at the restaurant, got out and opened fire on a crowd of lunch-hour diners with a pair of semi-automatic pistols.

Over the course of 14 minutes, Hennard shot 50 people, 22 of whom, including Carney, died at the scene and one of whom died later.

The shootout ended after a Killeen police officer shot and wounded Hennard, who then shot himself to death.

Police later said Hennard had two fully loaded ammunition clips with him when he died and said if the officer had not shot him, the death toll would have been higher.

The massacre at Luby’s was the deadliest mass shooting involving a single gunman in the U.S. that didn’t occur at a school until Pulse nightclub shooting rampage in 2016 in Orlando, Fla., that left 49 dead and 53 injured.

