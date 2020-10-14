Online fall Broadway play revivals attract starry casts
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Broadway theaters may be dark, but there will be plenty of new online productions of some of classic plays this fall with some starry self-isolating actors, including Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, Patti LuPone, Laura Linney and David Alan Grier.
Producer Jeffrey Richards on Wednesday unveiled a weekly play run of livestreamed works to benefit The Actors Fund.
They will stream on Broadway’s Best Shows and ticket buyers can access the events through TodayTix starting at $5.
The plays include “The Best Man,” “This Is Our Youth,” Time Stands Still" and “Race.”
The series will last seven weeks.
