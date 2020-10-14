Advertisement

Online fall Broadway play revivals attract starry casts

Broadway theaters may be dark, but there will be plenty of new online productions of some of classic plays this fall. (AP/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) - Broadway theaters may be dark, but there will be plenty of new online productions of some of classic plays this fall with some starry self-isolating actors, including Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman, Patti LuPone, Laura Linney and David Alan Grier.

Producer Jeffrey Richards on Wednesday unveiled a weekly play run of livestreamed works to benefit The Actors Fund.

They will stream on Broadway’s Best Shows and ticket buyers can access the events through TodayTix starting at $5.

The plays include “The Best Man,” “This Is Our Youth,” Time Stands Still" and “Race.”

The series will last seven weeks.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

