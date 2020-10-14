Advertisement

Post Malone, Kelly Clarkson, BTS set for Billboard Awards

Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for &amp;quot;Rockstar&amp;quot; in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for &amp;quot;Rockstar&amp;quot; in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Post Malone will celebrate his 16 whopping nominations at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards with a performance.

The hitmaker is one of several acts set to perform during Wednesday night’s awards show.

Some of the performances will be live, while others were pre-taped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kelly Clarkson is hosting the show, during which Malone is up for honors including top artist, top male artist, top rap artist and top streaming songs artist.

Others set to perform include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, Sia, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, En Vogue, Khalid, Brandy, Ty Dolla $ign, Swae Lee, Demi Lovato and SAINt JHN.

