Stevie Wonder releases 2 new songs, gives health update

Stevie Wonder has just released a song he started working on when he was 18.(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Stevie Wonder has just released a song he started working on when he was 18.

Wonder says he went back to “Where is Our Love Song” because of “all the confusion and all the hate and all the east versus west, left versus right.”

Gary Clark, Jr., is a guest musician on that track.

Wonder has released a second song called “Can’t Put It In The Hands of Fate,” featuring Busta Rhymes, Rapsody, Cordae and Chika.

Wonder says that song originally was about a relationship but updated it to reflect the current times.

Wonder, who is 70, also says he got a new kidney in December and he wants to combat misinformation about his health.

He says he’ll let people know how he’s feeling and right now he feels like he’s about 40.

