Temperatures Are “Falling” Tomorrow

Here we go, we’ve got some changes in our weather tomorrow with our next cold front... the second one this week. We will be ahead of the front tonight and temperatures will stay elevated in the mid to upper 60s. There’s a disagreement on when exactly the front will get here but it looks like tomorrow’s front arrives during the afternoon. That means that temperatures can still warm up ahead of the front with the sun shining. It will just depend on how many daylight hours we can get pre-frontal on how warm we will be. Right now, it looks like we can still warm into the low-to-mid 80s during the afternoon.

Tomorrow’s front moves in from west to east and we’re expecting temperatures to drop into the 60 and 70s during the afternoon. Thursday’s front won’t bring a high rain chance, but some light showers could get some wet behind the front Thursday night and into Friday morning.

The weekend is looking great! Highs in the upper 70s/low 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s for Sunday. Mornings will be chilly though on Saturday...in the 40s/low 50s. We will see a spike up in humidity Sunday and into early next week.

Temperatures next week look nice though - mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the low to mid 80s. Friday of next week could be interesting with another front that could knock us back into the 70s. We will see if that front can hold together long enough to make it here!

