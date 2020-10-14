Advertisement

TWC to reinstate work search requirement

By Robyn Geske
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Workforce Commission announced Tuesday it’s reinstating the work search requirement for unemployed Texans.

That means starting the week of Nov. 1, anyone receiving unemployment benefits will be required to do at least three things each week that could lead to a job, and document it.

The TWC said things like submitting an application, searching for a job on an online employment website, attending a virtual job fair, and creating a resume would satisfy that requirement.

The commission recommends keeping a log of all search-related activities, including times, dates and points of contact, just in case agency administrators request the information from a claimant.

Because it’s a federal requirement in order to receive benefits, splokesperson Cisco Gamez said there are very few exceptions.

“A person who is quarantined for two weeks can search, apply for jobs, or attend virtual job fairs from their home,” he said.

“The same applies for someone who does not have childcare at this time. They can search from home, and may be able to find employment that works with their schedule.”

Because claims are paid in two-week periods, claimants must have six documented work search actions in that time frame.

The first time this information will be requested again is when recipients request payment on November 15th.

Since the pandemic began, Gamez said staff at the agency has handled more than 200,000 phone calls each week, and processed more than 8 years of unemployment claims.

More information about the requirements is available online.

