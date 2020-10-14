Two Central Texas districts part of state COVID-19 school rapid testing pilot program

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Lampasas and Granger ISDs are among eight Texas school systems participating in a pilot program to conduct rapid COVID-19 testing of employees and students, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

The districts will be provided with rapid antigen tests that will be administered to students, with written permission from parents, and to teachers and staff members who choose to participate, in the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program, Abbott said.

The districts will also receive personal protective equipment for those who administered the tests, which deliver results within about 15 minutes.

“As more students return to campus for in-person instruction, the State of Texas is working alongside school officials to provide resources to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among students and staff,” Abbott said Wednesday.

Other Texas public and private schools interested in the program may apply through the Texas Education Agency beginning in Oct. 28.

Other schools and districts participating in the pilot program are the Bob Hope School in Port Arthur; the Fabens ISD; Grace Community School in Tyler; the Longview ISD; the Harlingen Consolidated ISD, and the Ysleta ISD.

