Write a letter, draw a picture and let Texas veterans know they’re not forgotten

(KWTX) – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has revived his Mail Drop program in hopes of spreading some socially-distanced cheer to the residents of veterans homes across the state through letters, pictures and handmade cards.

“The Mail Drop program helps connect Texans with the men and women who reside in our Texas State Veterans Homes and sends inspiration to our veterans who must remain physically distant from their loved ones during this time,” Bush said.

“We’re all still leveraging technology, to connect vets with their loved ones,” Bush said, but what an awesome way to let a vet to know they’re cared for."

“My hope is that the military vet who resides in our home don’t feel abandoned, don’t feel left alone in light of the challenges that we face with potentially a second spike of COVID,” Bush said.

The William R. Courtney Texas State Veterans Home in Temple is the only such facility in Central Texas.

Letters and cards for veterans living there should be addressed to the home C/O Mail Drop at 1424 Martin Luther King, Jr. Lane, Temple, TX 76504.

Addresses to other state veterans homes are available online.

