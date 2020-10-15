10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 10.16.20

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further!

We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas including family movie night, brew at the zoo, pop-up bacon bash and much more!

The Annual Brew at the Zoo event is this weekend in Cameron Park Zoo in Waco and in an effort to maintain social distancing, you must stay 6 feet or 6 beers apart. Plus, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The event is happening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. each night from October 15th – October 17th. Enjoy regional brews from 4-5 regional breweries each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30pm and bars will close at 9pm. Your ticket includes a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. This event is for adults 21+ only. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter. Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals that call Cameron Park Zoo their home and this year they need your support more than ever! https://www.cameronparkzoo.com/specialevents/brew-at-the-zoo/

On Friday, Wade Bowen makes a stop in Waco at the Backyard. The concert begins at 9:00pm and tickets are on sale now. Grab a group of 6 and get a table to yourself! https://www.stubwire.com/event/wadebowen/thebackyard/waco/22281/

Grab your blankets and chairs and head over to the MLK Festival Grounds (301 S. 4th Street in downtown Temple) On Saturday for Family Movie Night featuring, The Goonies! “Social Squares” will be drawn on the ground for you and your family to enjoy the movie at a safe and social distance from others. COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place to keep you and your family safe. Gates are set to open at 6:30pm with a showtime of 7:30pm. Pre-registration is free, but required. Register for this event at the link below: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/downtown-sundown-movie-night-tickets-120094021451

The Belton Market Days are back...this weekend! Shop local crafters, artists, food vendors, and more. The streets of Downtown Belton will be closed off making this a fun event for the whole family. Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. There will be COVID-19 safety practices in place with sanitation stations set up and you are encouraged to wear a face mask and maintain social distancing. https://www.downtownbelton.com/events-1/market-day-9

There’s two events this weekend to help support the Salado Volunteer Fire Department. If you like to bicycle, the Barrow Volks Ride is for you! There are three routes with distances of 16 miles, 50K and 100K. All routes start and end at Barrow Brewing Company, Salado TX. Weather permitting riders will begin the ride between 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. on Saturday morning. The routes will be open and aid stations manned until 2 p.m. The 50K and 100K routes have over 1800 feet of climbing, they travel the county roads east of Salado into Holland and are supported. All rides will receive a pretzel and drink at the end. Pretzel and drink can be redeemed the day of the ride or used at the participant’s leisure (another day). Traditional Oktoberfest celebration will NOT be happening this year, but we can still ride bicycles and raise money for our local fire department! https://www.bikereg.com/barrow-volk-ride

If that’s not your speed, maybe a food truck festival is...the 5th Annual Fall Food Truck Festival at Amy’s Attic Self Storage (3524 FM 2484, Salado, TX) is Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with 100% of the proceeds going to the Salado Volunteer Fire Department. Check out the link below for a full list of all the food trucks and vendors. https://www.facebook.com/events/319139522392567/

Come see what the buzz is all about at the Sami Show: A Crafts Market at the Bell County Expo both Saturday and Sunday. Browse the aisles full of home and garden décor, jewelry, floral designs, woodcrafts, art, candles, gourmet foods, boutique clothing, fashionable accessories, unique gifts and more! Saturday the show lasts from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and you can shop on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. https://www.samishow.com/

Market at the Mill in Downtown Clifton is hosting a free, two-day family friendly event this weekend that kicks off with a Fall Funky Flea Vendor Pop Up with over 30+ vendors, a BBQ food truck, and live music on Friday. On Saturday, the festivities keep going with more shopping, food and kids activities. https://mailchi.mp/8a5c5d7609bf/dont-miss-the-funky-flea-oct-16-17th?fbclid=IwAR3-memh5UMpJRa47lQ7RDpb-57hT038sBO-CXFuBMTf6lJjcC5w3-eTCwY

Bacon Bash goes virtual this year with Bacon: Brings Us Together, an online auction. The proceeds will go to benefiting children with Type 1 Diabetes & Niki Warms the Cold, a charity that gives coats and blankets to those that need them. There will be a pop-up Bacon Bash in Hamilton Fair Park on Saturday. There will be entertainment, food/drinks, fundraising, & more. Time is still TBD but head over to their website, https://baconbashtexas.com/ for more information

Head over to the Mooreville United Methodist Church Fish Fry in Chilton on Saturday from 4:00 p.m to 7:00pm and get a to go plate full of fried fish, hush puppies, boiled new potatoes, and Cole slaw. Plates are just $10 & proceeds go to the fire relief fund to help after the church was destroyed in 2019 by fire. https://www.facebook.com/events/1036544670118359

$10 this weekend will also get you a plate of BBQ brisket, sausage and the trimmings on Sunday for the Justin Orr Family Benefit at KC Hall (2547 Jerry Mashek Dr) in West, Texas from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. There will be an auction too – starting at 12:30 p.m. All proceeds from this event will go directly to the family to help with medical bills and expenses from her (daughter Carson) battle with Pancreatitis and Cystic Fibrosis. You can also drop off donations at Citizens State Bank (100 N Main St) in West. https://fb.me/e/2DQSKnXIQ

Want us to include your event? Send information to camille.hoxworth@gray.tv or news@kwtx.com

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.