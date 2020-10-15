Advertisement

Aircraft ventilation systems don’t spread viruses, DOD study says

A lot of assumptions were made
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.
Study shows airplane ventilation systems are effective at removing coronavirus from the air.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study shows circulating air on airplanes is unlikely to spread coronavirus.

The Department of Defense research concluded aircraft ventilation systems are effective at removing COVID-19 from the air.

But the study did come with several caveats.

First, it used a mannequin wearing a surgical mask to simulate a coughing passenger and assumed all passengers were masked and facing forward.

On actual flights, passengers often move their heads and move about the aisles, bathrooms and other places where they could encounter the virus.

The study also did not simulate what would happen if a passenger coughed or breathed directly onto someone else.

Researchers say testing also did not include substantial movement throughout the plane or in the airport, lounge or jetway, where air exchange rates and human interactions will vary.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rare syndrome in local children after COVID19

Updated: 28 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Teenager indicted after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A teenager has been indicted after two predominantly Black local churches were vandalized this summer.

News

Grand jury clears local officer who fired at woman wielding bow and arrow

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Grand jurors Thursday declined to indict a veteran local police officer who fired at a woman who was wielding a bow and arrow.

Tell Me Something Good

Local car dealership foots the bill for mammograms for women in need

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas car dealership is footing the bill for mammograms for dozens of women in need.

Politics

Trump, Biden square off, in a way, in dueling town halls

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Latest News

News

Family of man accused of killing local officer during raid wants trial moved

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The family of a man accused of killing a local police officer during a no-knock raid more than six years ago wants his trial moved.

Health

A handful of area children develop rare condition associated with COVID-19

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Drake Lawson
A handful of children in Central Texas have developed a rare, but serious condition after contracting COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19: Five more deaths, 180 new cases reported in Central Texas

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Waco-McLennan County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday.

National

Twitter reports major outage

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The social media giant began experiencing problems late Thursday afternoon.

News

Bird Kultgen Ford picks up the bill for mammograms for uninsured

Updated: 1 hour ago
KWTX News 10 at Five