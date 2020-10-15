Advertisement

Changing rules frustrate owner of popular local bar

Kevin McBride, the general manager of Scruffy Murphy’s, says he is a little frustrated by the changing rules.
Kevin McBride, the general manager of Scruffy Murphy’s, says he is a little frustrated by the changing rules.(Rissa Shaw)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A popular Waco bar that was closed for months finally reopened as a restaurant last week on the same day Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order allowing bars to reopen at 50% capacity in qualifying counties.

Kevin McBride, the general manager of Scruffy Murphy’s, is a little frustrated.

“Right now we’re just kind of doing it night-by-night trying to figure out how we’re going to make sure that we’re following all the laws and new rules that seem to come out every day,” said McBride.

“Scruffs” had been working for a month and a half to get a permit from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to reopen as a restaurant

The bar finally reopened as a restaurant on Oct. 7.

McBride said he’d just finished hauling the last box of food from Sam’s Club into the bar when he got an alert on the KWTX app about the governor’s order.

“It came through on my app on my phone, I was like ‘awesome,’” McBride said sarcastically.

While the process has been painful, McBride says it may have been a blessing in disguise.

“We got the food truck out of it, we’re going to start having food here which is something we’ve always wanted to do and we haven’t done before,” said McBride.

In addition, while the bar doesn’t need to meet don’t need the 51% food-to-alcohol sales designation right now, McBride says it wasn’t all a waste because it now has the permit to continue operating in case the rules change again.

“We’ve already done all the paperwork to make sure we can stay open if they decide that bars need to close again,” said McBride.

“From now on we’re considered a restaurant, so we’re not opening as a bar, we’re opening as a restaurant.”

He says the bar is going to continue operating as a restaurant for at least the next four months, which is when its trial period and permit with the TABC runs out.

The Baylor hangout will also be keeping its new food truck and construction is udnerway in the back for the truck’s permanent home.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

County judge warns against electioneering at local early voting sites

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas county judge is warning residents against electioneering at local early voting sites.

News

Grand jury indicts suspect in shooting spree at local apartment complex where 3 died

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A suspect was indicted Wednesday after a shooting rampage at a local apartment complex that left a woman and two men dead.

News

New local school to be named in honor of teacher killed in Luby’s cafeteria massacre

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Killeen School Board members have voted to name a new elementary school in honor of a longtime educator who was killed in a 1991 shooting rampage at the Luby’s cafeteria in Killeen.

News

First it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer; now ammunition is in short supply

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Add ammunition to the list of things in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shortage is putting a squeeze on at least one local police department.

News

Great grandmother survives 2-story jump from burning home, but loses almost everything

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A 73-year-old Central Texas woman survived a jump from a second floor window of her burning home, along with six other family members, but she lost almost everything and help is hard to come by.

Latest News

News

Local nonprofit helps with home ownership dreams during pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

TWC to reinstate work search requirement

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Robyn Geske
The Texas Workforce Commission is reinstating the work search requirement for unemployed Texans.

Tell Me Something Good

Interest in homeownership rises, local nonprofit says it can help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
A Central Texas nonprofit that works to get residents into houses they own or quality rentals says interest is skyrocketing as people spend more time at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Health

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas; statewide case count continues to rise

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as state health officials reported more than 4,600 additional cases of the virus and more than 90 additional deaths Wednesday.

News

Discovery of grenade in home causes a few anxious moments in local neighborhood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
The discovery of a grenade in a home caused a few anxious moments in a local neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.