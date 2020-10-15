Advertisement

COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in McLennan County

Waco-McLennan County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday. (File)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:04 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco-McLennan County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday, an 87-year-old man who was the 132nd resident of the county diagnosed with the virus to die.

The health district also reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, increasing the total to 9,243.

Of that number, 526 cases were active Thursday and 8,585 patients have recovered.

Sixty six patients were hospitalized Thursday, 16 on ventilators.

