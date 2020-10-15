Crash on Texas highway leaves one dead, one seriously hurt

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - One man died and a second was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on an East Texas highway.

Jeffrey Dale Jones, 36, of Larue, died at the scene of the collision Wednesday on State Highway 155 in Smith County.

Jones was southbound on the highway in a 2012 GMC Acadia when his SUV veered into the northbound lane where it collided with a 2011 Cub Cadet flatbed truck.

The driver of the truck, Christopher Lee Bundrant, 43, of Quitman, was taken to the University of Texas Health Center in Tyler in serious condition.

The crash is under investigation.

