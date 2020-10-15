Advertisement

Early-morning fire claims life of elderly Texas man

An elderly Texas man is dead after an early-morning fire Thursday.
An elderly Texas man is dead after an early-morning fire Thursday.
By KGNS
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating an early morning house fire in Laredo that claimed the life of an elderly man.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened at around 5:20 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Guerrero Street.

Fire crews arrived found smoke coming from the home and immediately began evacuation efforts.

During a search of the home, firefighters found a man in his 80s in one of the bedrooms who had succumbed to the fire.

The case remains under investigation by arson investigators.

