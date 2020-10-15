Advertisement

Ex-officer arrested in ongoing probe of unreported student complaints at local university

Jason Luis Nelson, 27, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
Jason Luis Nelson, 27, of Killeen, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – Former Texas A&M Central Texas University police Officer Jason Luis Nelson, 27, of Killeen, whom Killeen police arrested Tuesday with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday evening.

He’s held in lieu of bonds totaling $105,000 charged with stalking and harassment.

The arrest stems from an ongoing investigation of allegations a student’s harassment complaints against a university employee went unreported.

The investigation started on March 11 when Killeen police received information that Charles Edward Rodriguez, while serving as chief of the campus police force at A&M Central Texas, failed to report Title IX violations as required by law after the student made the complaint against a former university employee.

Title IX violations could include sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence or stalking.

Rodriguez was arrested on June 2 while serving as police chief in Kempner.

He was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

“The Killeen Police Department continued to follow up on the incidents that had gone unreported by Rodriguez,” police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Thursday.

She did not say whether Nelson was the employee against who the complaints were made.

