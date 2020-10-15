First it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer; now ammunition is in short supply

NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a shortage of many things including ammunition.

More than 2 million people have become first-time gun owners this year according to the National Rifle Association.

The sudden rise in gun ownership has caused a shortage of both guns and ammunition.

Some police departments in Central Texas said they are struggling to find ammunition for their officers.

“We’re not able to find bulk ammo like we used to,” said Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton.

“Right now, we are just having to buy it as we see it or if there’s a few boxes we’ll buy the few boxes and go from there,” Hatton said.

The Texas Commission on Law Enforcement requires police officers to complete firearms training once a year, but officers typically practice their shooting skills more frequently, often, monthly.

Hatton said he typically provides ammunition to his officers for training, but he’s had to limit that.

I go as much as I can at least once or twice a month," Nolanville police Officer Richard Heubach said.

“I’m using my own personal ammunition when I can find it so it’s just been a struggle keeping us up to date with training,” he said.

Heubach said he and other officers are visiting the shooting range less frequently to conserve ammunition and money.

The high demand for ammunition has led to higher prices.

In fact, the Nolanville City Council has authorized the police department to increase its spending on ammunition to accommodate the increased cost, Hatton said.

The department said it still has a stockpile reserved for officers so they can at least complete their annual training.

