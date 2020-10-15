Forecasters: Drought more likely than blizzards this winter
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - U.S. weather officials are predicting a mostly warmer than normal winter, but they are also worried about a worsening drought.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its winter outlook Thursday. It predicts that two-thirds of the nation will have a toasty winter.
The northernmost parts of the nation will likely be an exception to that. Forecasters see a dry winter for all of the south from coast-to-coast.
That could worsen an already bad drought.
However, they say it should be a wet winter from Oregon and Washington to Michigan, dipping down to the Ohio Valley.
