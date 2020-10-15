Advertisement

Grand jury clears local officer who fired at woman wielding bow and arrow

Cheri Ann Mai, 39, of Waco, wasn’t struck. She was arrested and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.
Cheri Ann Mai, 39, of Waco, wasn’t struck. She was arrested and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.(McLennan County Jail)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County grand jurors Thursday declined to indict a veteran Waco police officer who fired at a woman who was wielding a bow and arrow after responding to a disturbance call in August.

“The officer involved has been cleared of any wrongdoing,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release Thursday.

Officer Gbolahan Fadeyi a 26-year veteran of the Waco Police Department, was placed on administrative leave after the incident on Aug. 29 at the intersection of Booker Street and Lincoln Boulevard.

“The officer involved has been cleared of any wrongdoing,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release Thursday.

Fadeyi was placed on administrative leave after shooting, which is routine in such cases, but has now returned to duty.

We are very appreciative of the hard work done by the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, and the McLennan County grand jury," interim police Chief Frank Gentsch said.

“We are also thankful for the hard work done by Offficer Fadeyi who is now being put back to full duty as a conclusion of the grand jury’s decision that Officer Fadeyi followed state law.”

The woman at whom Fadeyi fired, Cheri Ann Mai, 39, of Waco, wasn’t struck

She was arrested and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

Fadeyi was among the officers who responded to a report of a disturbance involving four or more people including a woman armed with a compound bow at around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 29.

When he pulled up he took what a spokesman described at the time as “a position of cover” and “began shouting commands to the female,” who didn’t' comply.

“She instead pointed her compound bow at the officer; drew back on the bow, and allegedly shot one arrow in his direction,” police said.

Fadeyi responded by firing a single shot.

Police recovered the bow, but no arrows.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents of local neighborhood hear gunfire, screams; police find shooting victim

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Officers who responded to a report of gunfire and screaming in a neighborhood early Thursday found a shooting victim who later died at a local hospital.

News

Great grandmother survives 2-story jump from burning home, but loses almost everything

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A 73-year-old Central Texas woman survived a jump from a second floor window of her burning home, along with six other family members, but she lost almost everything and help is hard to come by.

News

First it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer; now ammunition is in short supply

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Add ammunition to the list of things in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shortage is putting a squeeze on at least one local police department.

News

Teenager indicted after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A teenager has been indicted after two predominantly Black local churches were vandalized this summer.

Our Town

Waco: Separate crashes cause power outages early Thursday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Two different crashes caused power outages in Waco early Thursday morning.

Latest News

State

Early-morning fire claims life of elderly Texas man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KGNS
An elderly Texas man is dead after an early-morning fire Thursday.

State

Texas Rangers investigate after blood-covered shooting victim found in car

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
The Texas Rangers are now investigating the after a man was found in his car in Bonham with a gunshot wound to his head.

News

EU imposes sanctions on 6 Russians over Navalny poisoning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The European Union and Britain imposed sanctions Thursday on six Russians, some among the highest-ranked officials in the nation, and a state research institute over the nerve agent poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

News

Texas lays out vaccine guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning

News

Killeen: Young voters overwhelmed and excited about 2020 election

Updated: 12 hours ago