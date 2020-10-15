Grand jury clears local officer who fired at woman wielding bow and arrow

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – McLennan County grand jurors Thursday declined to indict a veteran Waco police officer who fired at a woman who was wielding a bow and arrow after responding to a disturbance call in August.

“The officer involved has been cleared of any wrongdoing,” Officer Garen Bynum said in a press release Thursday.

Officer Gbolahan Fadeyi a 26-year veteran of the Waco Police Department, was placed on administrative leave after the incident on Aug. 29 at the intersection of Booker Street and Lincoln Boulevard.

Fadeyi was placed on administrative leave after shooting, which is routine in such cases, but has now returned to duty.

We are very appreciative of the hard work done by the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit, the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office, and the McLennan County grand jury," interim police Chief Frank Gentsch said.

“We are also thankful for the hard work done by Offficer Fadeyi who is now being put back to full duty as a conclusion of the grand jury’s decision that Officer Fadeyi followed state law.”

The woman at whom Fadeyi fired, Cheri Ann Mai, 39, of Waco, wasn’t struck

She was arrested and was charged with aggravated assault on a public servant.

Fadeyi was among the officers who responded to a report of a disturbance involving four or more people including a woman armed with a compound bow at around 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 29.

When he pulled up he took what a spokesman described at the time as “a position of cover” and “began shouting commands to the female,” who didn’t' comply.

“She instead pointed her compound bow at the officer; drew back on the bow, and allegedly shot one arrow in his direction,” police said.

Fadeyi responded by firing a single shot.

Police recovered the bow, but no arrows.

