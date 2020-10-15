Advertisement

Grandfather pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death

FILE - This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. . Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare" for his family.
FILE - This May 11, 2006 file photo shows the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship docked in Bayonne, N.J. . Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare" for his family.(Mike Derer | AP Photo/Mike Derer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A grandfather accused in the fatal fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico last year has pleaded guilty to negligent homicide.

Salvatore Anello of Valparaiso, Indiana, earlier said he would drop a not-guilty plea to help end what he called “this nightmare” for his family.

Eighteen-month-old Chloe Wiegand slipped from his grasp and fell about 150 feet from an open window of Royal Caribbean Cruises' Freedom of the Seas ship in July 2019.

Puerto Rico prosecutor Laura Hernández said Thursday that Anello would be sentenced Dec. 10.

