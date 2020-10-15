John Legend, Post Malone, Billie Eilish own Billboard Awards

NEW YORK (AP) - Walking into the show with 16 nominations, Post Malone won nine honors at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, where John Legend gave a heartfelt performance that was dedicated to his wife.

With his voice aching as he sang passionately from the piano, Legend told viewers “this is for Chrissy” before singing “Never Break,” which includes the lyrics “we will never break.”

The performance comes two weeks after Chrissy Teigen announced she had a miscarriage.

It was one of several performances that were pre-taped for Wednesday’s show.

Other musicians attended and performed at the empty Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles during the three-hour show that aired on NBC.

