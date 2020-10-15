Late Summer This Morning, Fall This Afternoon

After highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday, a strong front will push through Central Texas this afternoon and will help to drop temperatures before the end of the day today. Morning temperatures are starting out warm in the upper 60s and low 70s. We’re anticipating a few clouds this morning which may dissipate around lunchtime. Lunchtime temperatures across Central Texas should warm into the upper 70s and low 80s before today’s front moves in but should drop into the upper 60s and 70s when the front moves through this afternoon. The front will move from west to east so if you live in Milam, Robertson, or Leon County, you should still have temperatures reach the mid 80s this afternoon before temperatures tumble before sunset. The front may bring us a few stray showers, mainly east of I-35, but chances for rain are only near 20% since we’re only anticipating some drizzle or light isolated showers. North winds will be pretty blustery today too. Winds will start to gust ahead of the front around lunch time and then should remain gusty through the night and into the day tomorrow. Winds this afternoon will gust to near 35 MPH but will gust to near 25 MPH tonight and Friday.

Speaking of Friday, temperatures are expected to be comfortably cool! Highs should only reach the upper 60s and low 70s during the afternoon before rebounding into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon. The uncertainty about next week’s forecast remains fairly high but forecast model data is trending toward a warmer week. A very weak cold front could still potentially move through Sunday late in the day but may not bring us much of a change in temperatures. Highs Sunday are expected to reach the mid 80s and should only drop into the low-to-mid 80s Monday and Tuesday. We’re expecting temperatures to stay above normal in the 80s for much of next week with a low 20% chance of rain each day before a strong cold front likely arrives Friday or Saturday. The front late next week should drop temperatures into the 70s when it eventually arrives!

