Lee Greenwood, ‘God Bless the USA’ singer, to perform at Trump rally in Central Texas

CLIFTON, Texas (KWTX) - Lee Greenwood, an award-winning country artist who wrote the iconic “God Bless the USA,” will perform at an “America for Trump” event near Lake Whitney at Uncle Gus' Marina and Resort on Saturday, October 17.

The event will also feature the Truck Stop Gamblers, The Teague Brothers and the Jack Nelson Band.

Greenwood told KWTX the event is more than just a rally in support of President Donald Trump.

“Beyond that, it’s also just one of our shows that we bring country fans together, and I know we have an awful lot of them there in Texas, and we can’t wait to be there," he said.

Greenwood spoke passionately about his iconic song, his faith and how he hopes the song is uniting the country as it did when he first wrote it in 1983.

“I am a conservative Christian and I recognize, through faith, we can always have a greater courage to move forward and I know God has a plan for what this country is going to be," Greenwood said.

“I am just prayerful that people will get out and vote and vote their conscious and, hopefully, we will keep this country on track.”

Greenwood wrote “God Bless the USA" in the back of a tour bus somewhere between Arkansas and Texas. “I had the inspiration to write the song I’d wanted to write since I was a teenager, about uniting our country,” Greenwood said.

"I had no idea that, as years would go by, it would be the most recognizable patriotic song in the country and it would it serve exactly that purpose, unification and bringing people together.”

Saturday’s rally near Lake Whitney was organized by Kries Vaughn, owner of Company Kries, in less than five weeks, with only the help of a couple friends.

Kries said organizing the event during the pandemic proved to be challenging with local counties “constantly changing their minds on social distancing.”

“I was determined to do my part, through my profession, to get our voices heard as Americans that we support our president and what he stands for,” Kries said.

Natalie Woods Stayner, a former Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and “Hot News Natalie” on the Chad Prather Show, will be emceeing the event and introducing speakers, including Sid Miller, commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture; and Allen West, a former congressman and current chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

The doors will open at 1p.m. and the event is said to kick off at 2p.m., wrapping up at 11p.m. in the evening with a patriotic firework display.

“America for Trump," will be located at Uncle Gus' Marina and Resort at 112 Country Rd 1710, Clifton, Texas 76634.

Attendees can look forward to food trucks, fireworks display, and a vast amount of merchandise.

You are allowed to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.

Ticket prices for “America for Trump,” start at $35 for general admission and $100 VIP admission.

