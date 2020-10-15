Advertisement

Majority Leader: “We’re simply not going to pass a $2-trillion dollar bill”

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) discusses the latest coronavirus relief counter-proposal
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is promising to bring a $500-billion coronavirus relief bill to the Senate floor next week.

That plan is still more than a trillion dollars cheaper than the plans put forward by the White House and Democratic House of Representatives. Democrats in the Senate blocked consideration of an earlier version of McConnell’s proposal last month calling it insufficient.

In an exclusive interview, Kyle Midura asks the majority leader about what’s in his proposal for out-of-work Americans and financially underwater state governments, if the proposal falls short of meeting the country’s economic needs, and whether his plan is politically dead on arrival. You can find that interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Harris suspends travel after staffer tests COVID-19 positive

Updated: moments ago
|
By BILL BARROW
Harris was scheduled to travel Thursday to North Carolina for events encouraging voters to cast early ballots.

Politics

Billboard on route to Trump’s Iowa rally states ‘COVID superspreader event’

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
A billboard reading “Trump COVID superspreader event” had an arrow pointing directly to the rally at the Des Moines airport.

Politics

Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden after debate plan nixed

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, ALEXANDRA JAFFE, BILL BARROW and AAMER MADHANI
The two will take questions in different cities on different networks Thursday night.

Politics

AP-NORC poll: Americans critical of Trump handling of virus

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Majorities of Americans are highly critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of both the coronavirus pandemic and his own illness.

Politics

Amid report of ‘unmasking’ probe ending without charges, Trump expresses unhappiness

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
No wrongdoing was found, which puts an end to an accusation President Donald Trump supported against his political adversaries.

Latest News

Politics

First lady: Son Barron had coronavirus, but no symptoms

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has no symptoms.

Politics

County judge warns against electioneering at local early voting sites

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas county judge is warning residents against electioneering at local early voting sites.

Politics

Federal court blocks Texas ban on abortion procedure

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appeals court has ruled that Texas can’t ban a common second-trimester abortion procedure that Republican-led statehouses across the U.S. have sought to outlaw in recent years.

Politics

After independent coronavirus test, Trump town hall set for Thursday

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 1:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 2 and spent three days at the Walter Reed military hospital, took a coronavirus test Tuesday administered by the National Institutes of Health.

Politics

Lines form early, wait times long as early voting begins in Central Texas

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:28 AM CDT
Lines formed early, an elderly woman waiting to cast her ballot passed out, and some voters reported problems with voting terminals and waits of as long as three or four hours as early voting got underway Tuesday in Central Texas.

Politics

Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.