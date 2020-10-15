Residents of local neighborhood hear gunfire, screams; police find shooting victim
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers who responded to a report of gunfire and screaming in a South Waco neighborhood early Thursday found a shooting victim who later died at a local hospital.
Police didn’t immediately released the name of the 21-year-old victim.
The shooting was reported at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco.
The caller said a vehicle sped off after the shooting.
No further details were available.
Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.