Residents of local neighborhood hear gunfire, screams; police find shooting victim

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officers who responded to a report of gunfire and screaming in a South Waco neighborhood early Thursday found a shooting victim who later died at a local hospital.

Police didn’t immediately released the name of the 21-year-old victim.

The shooting was reported at around 1 a.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco.

The caller said a vehicle sped off after the shooting.

No further details were available.

