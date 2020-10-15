Robinson: City set to make temporary change in water treatment process

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – The City Robinson will begin the process of converting its water treatment process from chloramines to free chlorine on Oct. 26.

Chloramines are a group of chemical compounds that contain chlorine and ammonia.

Free chlorine is the more active form of chlorine, which kills germs.

The change, which should be completed on Nov. 28, is temporary and “is used to improve the quality of water being served to our customers and ensure it is free of biofilm growth,” the city said in a press release.

“During this process, there may be some brief taste and odor changes, but there are no associated health risks,” the city said.

