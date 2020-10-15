Advertisement

Stronger Cold Front Brings Fall Weather Back for Friday

Warming Trend For the Weekend
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Our second cold front of the week is moving through Central Texas this evening. If you haven’t been outside in a while, you’ll notice the difference once the front moves through. Temperatures will be cooler and winds will be strong out of the north, gusting up to 35-40mph, behind the front. Hopefully you didn’t head out the door with shorts/t-shirt due to the warm conditions this morning, because it’ll feel more like fall this afternoon/evening. With falling temperatures, the evening and overnight temperatures will get chilly! We drop into the upper 40s and low 50s for Friday morning! There’s a small chance for a little light rain along and east of I-35 tonight and pre-dawn hours of Friday. Plus, some clouds could still be around, especially in our southern counties, early on Friday but sunshine is expected to take over for most of the day tomorrow and give us an absolutely gorgeous Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s and winds start to calm down throughout the day.

Things this weekend will be nice but there will be a warming trend that builds back in. On Saturday, highs will be in the upper 70s and on Sunday we jump into the mid and upper 80s. As it looks now, there is another cold front that could get to us by Sunday evening and help to shut off the warming trend heading into next week. Some models stop the front just short of reaching us, but we hope it has enough power to get here!

We aren’t getting off the ups and downs of the roller coaster weather yet...next week we have several jumps from the 70s to the 80s and back into the 70s. In terms of rain chances, we do see small rain chances back in the forecast for next week. We aren’t expecting a washout or a long stretch of heavy rain, but a few showers here and there would be much welcomed... especially since we haven’t seen a drop of rain since September! Hopefully next week’s rain chance will be just enough to stop our dry spell.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Camille's Thursday Evening Weather

Updated: 10 minutes ago

National

Power cut to thousands in California to prevent wildfires

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The National Weather Service issued heat advisories through Friday for temperatures in the 90s and even triple digits in many parts of the state.

Weather

Forecasters: Drought more likely than blizzards this winter

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. weather officials are predicting a mostly warmer than normal winter, but they are also worried about a worsening drought.

Weather

Supreme Court nominee refuses to say it she accepts science of climate change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has refused to say whether she accepts the science of climate change.

Latest News

Weather

Man shelters 300 dogs from Hurricane Delta in Mexico home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A man in Mexico sheltered about 300 dogs from the strong winds and heavy rain of Hurricane Delta,

Weather

Wildfire smoke in US exposes millions to hazardous pollution

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wildfires churning out dense plumes of smoke as they scorch part of the U.S. West Coast have exposed more than 8 million people to hazardous pollution levels.

National

Winds push Colorado wildfire to largest in state history

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Cameron Peak Fire has burned 256 square miles in northern Colorado as of Thursday. That’s about 40 square miles bigger than one in western Colorado that held the previous record.

7 Day Forecast

Late Summer This Morning, Fall This Afternoon

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sean Bellafiore
KWTX Forecast Update

National

Facing new fire threat, PG&E cuts power to tens of thousands

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dry, windy weather posed an extreme wildfire risk Wednesday in Northern California, where massive blazes already have cost hundreds of homes and killed or injured dozens of people.

Forecast

Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT