Stronger Cold Front Brings Fall Weather Back for Friday

Our second cold front of the week is moving through Central Texas this evening. If you haven’t been outside in a while, you’ll notice the difference once the front moves through. Temperatures will be cooler and winds will be strong out of the north, gusting up to 35-40mph, behind the front. Hopefully you didn’t head out the door with shorts/t-shirt due to the warm conditions this morning, because it’ll feel more like fall this afternoon/evening. With falling temperatures, the evening and overnight temperatures will get chilly! We drop into the upper 40s and low 50s for Friday morning! There’s a small chance for a little light rain along and east of I-35 tonight and pre-dawn hours of Friday. Plus, some clouds could still be around, especially in our southern counties, early on Friday but sunshine is expected to take over for most of the day tomorrow and give us an absolutely gorgeous Friday. Highs will be in the low 70s and winds start to calm down throughout the day.

Things this weekend will be nice but there will be a warming trend that builds back in. On Saturday, highs will be in the upper 70s and on Sunday we jump into the mid and upper 80s. As it looks now, there is another cold front that could get to us by Sunday evening and help to shut off the warming trend heading into next week. Some models stop the front just short of reaching us, but we hope it has enough power to get here!

We aren’t getting off the ups and downs of the roller coaster weather yet...next week we have several jumps from the 70s to the 80s and back into the 70s. In terms of rain chances, we do see small rain chances back in the forecast for next week. We aren’t expecting a washout or a long stretch of heavy rain, but a few showers here and there would be much welcomed... especially since we haven’t seen a drop of rain since September! Hopefully next week’s rain chance will be just enough to stop our dry spell.

