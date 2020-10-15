Advertisement

Supreme Court nominee refuses to say it she accepts science of climate change

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has refused to say whether she accepts the science of climate change.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has refused to say whether she accepts the science of climate change, saying she lacks the expertise to know for sure and calling it a topic too controversial to get into.

Wednesday, she was pressed on the subject and others at her confirmation hearing by Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California. During Harris' questioning,

Barrett said acknowledging manmade climate change was a matter of policy, not science. Barrett said Harris, the Democrats' vice presidential nominee as well as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was trying to get her to state an opinion “on a very contentious matter of public debate, and I will not do that.” Barrett was responding to a series of questions from Harris, including whether she thinks the new coronavirus is infectious, whether smoking causes cancer and whether “climate change is happening and it’s threatening the air we breathe and the water we drink.” The federal appeals court judge responded she does think coronavirus is infectious and that smoking causes cancer.

But she passed on climate change, saying Harris was trying to get her opinion on a “matter of public policy, especially one that is politically controversial.” The exchange occurred during the committee’s hearing on Barrett’s nomination to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. Scientists say climate change is a matter of established fact and that the damage is mostly caused by people burning oil, gas and coal.

Climate experts, including federal scientists in the Trump administration, say increasingly fierce wildfires, hurricanes and other natural disasters point to the urgency of global warming.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

