Advertisement

Tanzania asks for aircraft to battle fire on Mt Kilimanjaro

Tanzania’s government is hoping helicopters and planes will help put out a fire raging on Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain. (File)
Tanzania’s government is hoping helicopters and planes will help put out a fire raging on Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain. (File)(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) - Tanzania’s government is hoping helicopters and planes will help put out a fire raging on Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa’s tallest mountain.

The minister for natural resources and tourism Hamisi Kigwangalla said on Twitter that he has asked for a helicopter with firefighting capability to assist the more than 500 volunteers currently battling the flames on the slopes of Mt. Kilimanjaro National Park.

Kigwangalla said the fire has spread making it more difficult to control the blaze. The fire has burned 28 square kilometers (11 square miles) of vegetation and is very active in an area known as Kifunika Hill.

Strong winds reignited the fires Thursday, causing huge flames that could be seen as far as 30 kilometers (18 miles) away in Moshi town.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

International

Pandemic driving children back to work, jeopardizing gains

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic is threatening the future of a generation of the world’s children, depriving them of schooling and sending them to work.

International

French police search homes of top officials in virus probe

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
French police have searched the homes of the former prime minister, the current and former health ministers and other top officials in an investigation into the government response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

State

DOJ charges Texas billionaire in $2 billion tax fraud scheme

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Federal prosecutors charged Texas billionaire Robert Brockman in a $2 billion tax fraud scheme that they say is the largest such case against an American.

Our Town

Waco: Additional COVID-19 test site available Friday and Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
An additional COVID-19 test site will be open on Friday and Saturday in downtown Waco where about 10,000 saliva-based tests will be available.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: BU sophomore hopes to capitalize on fascination with drones

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
A Baylor sophomore has launched a company that promises to teach anyone how “to fly a drone in record time.”

Our Town

Robinson: City set to make temporary change in water treatment process

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The City of Robinson is set to make a temporary change in its water treatment process.

State

Crash on Texas highway leaves one dead, one seriously hurt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
One man died and a second was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on a Texas highway.

News

Residents of local neighborhood hear gunfire, screams; police find shooting victim

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Officers who responded to a report of gunfire and screaming in a neighborhood early Thursday found a shooting victim who later died at a local hospital.

News

Great grandmother survives 2-story jump from burning home, but loses almost everything

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A 73-year-old Central Texas woman survived a jump from a second floor window of her burning home, along with six other family members, but she lost almost everything and help is hard to come by.

News

First it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer; now ammunition is in short supply

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Add ammunition to the list of things in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shortage is putting a squeeze on at least one local police department.