Teenager indicted after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Nickolas Callen Harborth, 19, has been indicted for criminal mischief, damage/destroy worship or school, a third-degree felony in connection with vandalism at two predominantly Black churches in July in Gatesville.

Harborth, 19 was arrested on July 31 and was booked into the Coryell County Jail.

His bond was set at $10,000.

His name did not appear on the jail’s online roster Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested.

His name was not released because of his age.

Vandals spray-painted what appeared to be satanic and anarchy symbols on the front of Mt. Cavalry Church of God at 128 North 12th St. and also the words “I’ll be on Satan’s lap.”

The church’s pastor, Lee Ford, discovered the vandalism while checking the mail on July 29.

A window was broken out at the nearby Sweet Home Baptist Church at 511 North 14th St., Ford said.

Ford said he believes the vandalism was racially motivated.

Coryell County jail trustees cleaned up some of the graffiti.

