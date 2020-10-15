Texas announces guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas, the state has released guidelines for how a vaccine should be distributed once it becomes available.

Under the guidelines were released by the Texas Department of State Health Services, a provider must register online in order to administer the vaccine.

According to the DSHS, the vaccine allocations will come in several phases.

During the first phase, vaccination efforts would be focused on healthcare workers, Texans at higher risk of getting the virus and other essential workers.

During the second phase, vaccination would be available to the general public.

Dr. Van Wehmeyer, medical director of Baylor Scott & White Family Medicine in Waco, said vaccination needs to be widespread in order to be effective.

However, it is still important to get first responders and healthcare workers vaccinated.

“If those people get COVID, and we knock out a select group of people at one time, then we would be having a lack of those healthcare providers and first responders,” Wehmeyer said.

There are also several requirements providers must follow in order to be able to give the vaccine.

According to the guidelines, providers must follow recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Providers also must record data about the vaccine doses they administer within 24 hours and submit that data through the state.

said it is encouraging to have these recommendations from the state.

"It is reassuring, so I think the more guidance we have from our governmental officials, the more relaxed we feel in the medical community,' Dr. Wehmeyer said.

Even though a vaccine has not been approved yet, enrollment is open for providers.

