Texas governor appoints new state Supreme Court justice

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott Thursday named Rebecca Huddle to succeed retired state Supreme Court Justice Paul Green.

Huddle, a Republican who served as a justice on a Houston appeals court and is now a partner at Baker Botts in Houston, promised “even-handed, impartial, fair and respectful treatment for every litigant.”

Abbott made the announcement in El Paso at the high school where Huddle studied before she went on to earn a degree from Stanford University and a law degree from the University of Texas School of Law.

Democrats cried foul Thursday, pointing out the nine-justice court is entirely Republican.

Green retired effective Aug. 31, just a week after the deadline for placing a candidate for his successor on the Nov. 3 election ballot.

“After attempting to use the courts to stop Texans from voting, Governor Abbott is again thumbing his nose at everyday Texans by appointing a replacement instead of letting the voters decide,” Texas Democratic Party Chairman Gilberto Hinojosa said Thursday.

“Green purposely timed his resignation to disenfranchise Texans and not let them choose their next Texas Supreme Court justice. That is dead wrong and against the fundamental principles of our democracy and the sanctity of the Texas Supreme Court.”

Huddle will serve as a justice through the end of 2022 and then will face election.

