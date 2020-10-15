Texas polling station closes after worker tests positive for COVID-19

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A polling site in Denton County has temporarily closed after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

County Judge Andy Eads announced Thursday that residents who went to the Frederick P. Herring Recreation Center at 191 Civic Circle in Lewisville and may have had extended exposure to the worker are being contacted and asked to quarantine.

“As part of the standard contact tracing performed with each positive case by Denton County Public Health (DCPH), any individual who has had extended exposure will be notified and asked to quarantine,” Eads said in a statement.

The judge said the location will be sanitized Thursday and is expected to reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday with new poll workers.

According to records from the county, 1,944 people have voted at this location since early voting began on Tuesday.

