Advertisement

Texas Rangers investigate after blood-covered shooting victim found in car

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the after a man was found in his car in Bonham with a gunshot wound to his head. (File)
The Texas Rangers are now investigating the after a man was found in his car in Bonham with a gunshot wound to his head. (File)(KY3)
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers are now investigating the after a man was found in his car in Bonham with a gunshot wound to his head.

Bonham police said 20-year-old Major Sean Blair was in critical condition when they found him covered in blood, inside his car Monday night.

Officers told KXII in Sherman the 20-year-old is still in the hospital Wednesday, recovering from surgery.

They’re hoping he makes a full recovery, so he can help police figure out who did this to him.

Bonham police said it happened around 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers responded to a 911 call, reporting that someone had crashed into a parked car on Elphis and West Sam Rayburn Drive.

When officers arrived, they discovered something else had happened.

“He was covered in blood.” said Bonham police Chief Mike Bankston.

“We got EMS down here, and as we began to examine the driver (and) it appears that he had been shot.”

Bankston said Blair had a gunshot wound to the head, but he doesn’t know how or from where he got it.

Police found no weapons inside the car and said nobody has come forward about a potential suspect.

Neighbors who live in the area said they heard something happen that night, too.

“A real loud bang,” said Tammy Perkins.

“I was in my room back there, and I heard it real good there. I walked out into the living room, and my brother had heard it too.”

Perkins lives in the neighborhood adjacent to where police think Blair was shot.

She said she thinks it may have been a drive by shooting, and worries the suspect may still be out there.

“It’s scary, it really is scary. I don’t know if it was a drive by or anything like that. But if this guy gets mad again? Who is he going to hit next?” Perkins said.

Bankston said they are looking into every possibility.

“Right now, unless something comes up, a witness comes forward, or we gather more information- right now we’re just very limited on what we have.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Residents of local neighborhood hear gunfire, screams; police find shooting victim

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Officers who responded to a report of gunfire and screaming in a neighborhood early Thursday found a shooting victim who later died at a local hospital.

News

Great grandmother survives 2-story jump from burning home, but loses almost everything

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
A 73-year-old Central Texas woman survived a jump from a second floor window of her burning home, along with six other family members, but she lost almost everything and help is hard to come by.

News

First it was toilet paper and hand sanitizer; now ammunition is in short supply

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
Add ammunition to the list of things in short supply amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the shortage is putting a squeeze on at least one local police department.

News

Teenager indicted after 2 predominantly Black local churches vandalized

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Staff
A teenager has been indicted after two predominantly Black local churches were vandalized this summer.

Our Town

Waco: Separate crashes cause power outages early Thursday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Two different crashes caused power outages in Waco early Thursday morning.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Separate crashes cause power outages early Thursday

Updated: 50 minutes ago
Two different crashes caused power outages in Waco early Thursday morning.

News

Grand jury clears local officer who fired at woman wielding bow and arrow

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Grand jurors Thursday declined to indict a veteran local police officer who fired at a woman who was wielding a bow and arrow.

State

Early-morning fire claims life of elderly Texas man

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KGNS
An elderly Texas man is dead after an early-morning fire Thursday.

News

EU imposes sanctions on 6 Russians over Navalny poisoning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The European Union and Britain imposed sanctions Thursday on six Russians, some among the highest-ranked officials in the nation, and a state research institute over the nerve agent poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

News

Texas lays out vaccine guidelines

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 This Morning