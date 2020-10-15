UMHB golfer with one hand inspires her new team

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -A freshman on the UMHB women’s golf team was born without her right hand.

Abigail Davis has been at Mary Hardin Baylor for a short time, but has already become a big inspiration.

“I pretty much hit the same distance as everyone else on the team does,” said Abigail Davis.

The results might be the same, but the approach is very different.

“It was very difficult for me at first because I had to learn differently than other kids and I was frustrated,” explained Davis.

After working with a swing coach, Abigail Davis learned how to golf without her right hand. Eventually she learned to do it well enough to land a spot on the UMHB golf team.

Just like her older sister, who graduated in 2016.

“She made all the tournaments to watch her sister play. She was her sisters biggest fan, but she was also the teams biggest fan,” said UMHB women’s golf coach Jackie Ralston.

Abigail says her sister was proud to see her join the Cru.

“She was really excited for me. She just thinks I’m a big inspiration to everyone and is happy that I have the same opportunity that she did,” said Abigail.

So far, she’s making the most of this opportunity and is inspiring her teammates and her coach.

“To watch her swing the club is amazing just a great team player and a joy to be around,” said Coach Ralston.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.