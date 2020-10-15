Waco: Additional COVID-19 test site available Friday and Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An additional COVID-19 test site will be open on Friday and Saturday in downtown Waco where about 10,000 saliva-based tests will be available.

The free tests will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Heritage Square.

Those who want to be tested should avoid eating, drinking or brushing their teeth for at least 30 minutes before the test is administered.

Officials recommend residents register online in advance.

The free tests are in addition to 30,000 self-administered nasal swab tests now available at several sites in the city.

Information about times and locations is available online.

