Waco: BU sophomore hopes to capitalize on fascination with drones

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Nick Madincea a sophomore finance major at Baylor University, is the founder and CEO of Drone Parks Worldwide and has taught more than 1,500 people how to fly drones.

The company operates indoor drone centers where anyone can learn “to fly a drone in record setting time.”

Madincea said he started flying a plane at the age of 12.

But when he picked up a drone control, he became enthralled with the technology and its possibilities.

When he started the company in 2016, Madincea admits he expected overnight success, but discovered the process of launching a business wasn’t as simple as he first thought.

After doing an independently organized TEDxTAMU talk, teaching a course at MIT and achieving early success before college, Madincea decided Baylor would be the best place to continue his mission.

Madincea says he has connected with many mentors at Baylor where he has become part of the Entrepreneurship and Corporate Innovation program, which has a mission to help students transform their dreams into goals and goals into realities.

“I believe it will radically change the economy of Waco as we know it. This would be the magnolia of technology,” Madincea said.

“I believe as a company Drone Parks Worldwide will radically change the way people fly drones.”

