WACO: Two drivers crash into telephone poles overnight

A crash early Thursday morning caused around 2,100 people to lose power.
A crash early Thursday morning caused around 2,100 people to lose power.(KWTX)
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two different crashes caused power outages in Waco early Thursday morning.

One of the crashes happened just after midnight, near the intersection of Waco Drive and 38th Street, according to the Waco Police Department. Police said it was a single vehicle crash and the driver was a man in his 20s. He was transported to Hillcrest with life-threatening injuries.

Police do not suspect drugs or alcohol was involved in the crash, but it is still under investigation. At this time, the stoplights are flashing red at the intersection of Valley Mills and Waco Drive. Temporary stop signs have been placed in the area.

Another driver also crashed into a telephone pole early Thursday morning, according to police. Waco PD said this was another single-vehicle crash but no one was injured. The driver was arrested for driving intoxicated.

The crash caused a power outage for around 2,100 people, but power has been restored.

