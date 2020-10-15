Advertisement

Woman accused of killing pregnant woman, removing baby from womb, returned to Texas

This Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 photo provided by the Idabel, Okla., Jail shows Taylor Parker. Oklahoma authorities said Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, that Parker, arrested on suspicion of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim's womb, has waived extradition. (Idabel Jail via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) - A woman accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says Taylor Parker, 27, of Simms, Texas, was booked Wednesday into the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana.

She’s held without bond, charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping in the death of Reagan Simmons-Hancock, 21, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body.

The baby later died at a southeastern Oklahoma hospital.

