$15,000 reward offered after dog dragged behind car found in yard of area home

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A $15,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a dog that had been dragged behind a car was found in the yard of a home in Bremond.

The New York Bully Crew Animal Shelter, a Long Island, N.Y., nonprofit with nationwide outreach, rescued the dog, named Chanze.

The badly injured animal is being treated at the Belton Veterinary Clinic and is expected to recover.

The rescue group is accepting donations to help pay for the dog’s treatment.

