Advertisement

$15,000 reward offered after dog dragged behind car found in yard of area home

The badly injured animal is being treated at the Belton Veterinary Clinic and is expected to recover.
The badly injured animal is being treated at the Belton Veterinary Clinic and is expected to recover.(Courtesy photo)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A $15,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a dog that had been dragged behind a car was found in the yard of a home in Bremond.

The New York Bully Crew Animal Shelter, a Long Island, N.Y., nonprofit with nationwide outreach, rescued the dog, named Chanze.

The badly injured animal is being treated at the Belton Veterinary Clinic and is expected to recover.

The rescue group is accepting donations to help pay for the dog’s treatment.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Local man shot, killed following standoff with local deputies

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Pete Sousa and Ke'Sha Lopez
A man was killed by local deputies in shootout Friday morning in Riesel.

State

Texas arson investigator, suspect, die in shootout

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas arson investigator and an arson suspect are dead after an early-morning shootout Friday.

News

Two local men indicted in federal effort to crack down on gun violence

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Two Central Texas men are among 15 people named in federal indictments as part of an effort to crack down on gun violence.

News

Two indicted in gang-related shooting near local Whataburger that left teen dead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two suspects in a gang-related shooting near a local Whataburger that left a teenager dead have been indicted for murder.

Latest News

News

Shooting sends 2 to local hospital with multiple wounds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Friday were investigating a shooting in a local residential neighborhood that sent two people to a local hospital both with multiple gunshot wounds.

International

UK says EU trade talks ‘over’ but bloc sees room for a deal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By By JILL LAWLESS and RAF CASERT
The British government says trade talks with the European Union are effectively over and the country must prepare for a no-deal break with the bloc, despite EU leaders declaring that negotiations will continue next week.

International

Virus hits beach resort, as pandemic surges in Argentina

Updated: 2 hours ago
Hundreds of Argentine flags dotted the sand of a beach at the Mar del Plata resort, a poignant memorial to the victims of the novel coronavirus in one of this South American country’s virus hotspots.

Health

Local zoo makes adjustments for safety of guests--and animals--due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
“Brew at the Zoo," which has been scaled-down but extended due to the pandemic, kicked off Thursday at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco.

News

Family of man accused of killing local officer during raid wants trial moved

Updated: 16 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

News

Rare syndrome in local children after COVID19

Updated: 17 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Six