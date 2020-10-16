A handful of area children develop rare condition associated with COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Doctors are working to understand an uncommon but serious condition found in children who contracted and then recovered from the new coronavirus.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C is an uncommon but serious condition that can develop in children weeks after they are no longer showing symptoms of the virus.

“Even though it is rare they end up in the ICU,” Dr. George Dubrocq said.

Dubrocq, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, says he has seen the condition firsthand.

“In our region we have had approximately five cases of MIS,” Dubrocq said.

Dubrocq says that all of the young patients have fully recovered, but says there is no pattern in how they got it, other than the fact that they all had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“You think you already beat coronavirus and then suddenly you get the abdominal pain and shortness of breath,” he says.

“The kids I treated say ‘I never thought I’d be the one especially since I was exposed many weeks before.’”

However, Dubrocq says there is some positive news when it comes to COVID-19 and children.

The number of cases involving younger residents haven’t increased at the rate doctors anticipated as schools reopened and students returned to campus for the first time since March.

“We are starting to see that at our schools coronavirus outbreaks are not as large as people were predicting,” he says.

“This is a good thing and school districts deserve a lot of credit.”

COVID-19 isn’t the only health threat children face.

Dubrocq is urging residents, young and old, to get vaccinated against the flu this fall,

Free drive-thru flu shots are available this weekend at Baylor Scott & White clinics in Waco, Temple and Killeen.

Information is available online.

