Advertisement

A handful of area children develop rare condition associated with COVID-19

By Drake Lawson
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Doctors are working to understand an uncommon but serious condition found in children who contracted and then recovered from the new coronavirus.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome or MIS-C is an uncommon but serious condition that can develop in children weeks after they are no longer showing symptoms of the virus.

“Even though it is rare they end up in the ICU,” Dr. George Dubrocq said.

Dubrocq, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple, says he has seen the condition firsthand.

“In our region we have had approximately five cases of MIS,” Dubrocq said.

Dubrocq says that all of the young patients have fully recovered, but says there is no pattern in how they got it, other than the fact that they all had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“You think you already beat coronavirus and then suddenly you get the abdominal pain and shortness of breath,” he says.

“The kids I treated say ‘I never thought I’d be the one especially since I was exposed many weeks before.’”

However, Dubrocq says there is some positive news when it comes to COVID-19 and children.

The number of cases involving younger residents haven’t increased at the rate doctors anticipated as schools reopened and students returned to campus for the first time since March.

“We are starting to see that at our schools coronavirus outbreaks are not as large as people were predicting,” he says.

“This is a good thing and school districts deserve a lot of credit.”

COVID-19 isn’t the only health threat children face.

Dubrocq is urging residents, young and old, to get vaccinated against the flu this fall,

Free drive-thru flu shots are available this weekend at Baylor Scott & White clinics in Waco, Temple and Killeen.

Information is available online.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19: Five more deaths, 180 new cases reported in Central Texas

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Waco-McLennan County health officials reported another death from COVID-19 Thursday.

Health

Texas announces guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Texas, the state has released guidelines for how a vaccine should be distributed once it becomes available.

Our Town

Waco: Additional COVID-19 test site available Friday and Saturday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
An additional COVID-19 test site will be open on Friday and Saturday in downtown Waco where about 10,000 saliva-based tests will be available.

Health

US COVID cases surge to nearly 60K as pandemic wave builds

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
New cases rose in at least 35 states over the past week, while the nation averaged more than 50,000 new cases a day.

Latest News

Health

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas; statewide case count continues to rise

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died as state health officials reported more than 4,600 additional cases of the virus and more than 90 additional deaths Wednesday.

Health

Two Central Texas districts part of state COVID-19 school rapid testing pilot program

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:21 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Two Central Texas school districts are among eight school systems participating in a pilot program to conduct rapid COVID-19 testing of employees and students.

Health

Central Texas district extends online learning through Oct. 23

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT
|
By Staff
A Central Texas school district that had planned to end remote learning is instead extending online instruction through the end of next week after nearly a dozen positive COVID-19 tests.

Health

Facebook bans ads discouraging vaccinations

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 2:57 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The social network said it will also run an information campaign encouraging people to get their flu shots this year.

Health

Possible safety issue spurs pause of COVID-19 antibody study

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly confirmed Tuesday that the study had been paused “out of an abundance of caution”

Health

Texas reports 5,200 new COVID-19 cases; 6 more area residents die

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT
|
By Staff
Texas reported more than 5,200 additional cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the statewide total to more than 800,000, and six more area residents have died of the virus.