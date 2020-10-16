Baylor Scott & White to hold drive-thru flu clinics Saturday

(KWTX) - With the flu season right around the corner, Baylor Scott & White is offering a drive-thru flu clinic Saturday.

The clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center in Waco, McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple and Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.

Flu shots will be administered while patients are inside the car and masks will be required for all patients two and older.

Dr. Brad Berg says even though Baylor Scott & White has offered the drive-thru sites throughout Central Texas for years, it’s especially important to get your flu shot this year.

“COVID is out there and we know people can get both that and the flu together,” he said.

“What we don’t know is if that’s more dangerous or if people might become sicker. So, if you can prevent one of them, that’s beneficial.”

Berg adds that symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu can be similar, including high fevers, chills, sore throat, cough, or congestion.

Scott & White will be accepting all payment types including insurance, credit card and cash.

For those without insurance, the maximum cost will be $36 for adults and $33 for children.

