Advertisement

Baylor Scott & White to hold drive-thru flu clinics Saturday

With the flu season right around the corner, Baylor Scott & White is offering a drive-thru flu clinic Saturday.
With the flu season right around the corner, Baylor Scott & White is offering a drive-thru flu clinic Saturday.(Courtesy of Megan Snipes)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - With the flu season right around the corner, Baylor Scott & White is offering a drive-thru flu clinic Saturday.

The clinics will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baylor Scott & White Sports and Orthopedic Center in Waco, McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple and Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen.

Flu shots will be administered while patients are inside the car and masks will be required for all patients two and older.

Dr. Brad Berg says even though Baylor Scott & White has offered the drive-thru sites throughout Central Texas for years, it’s especially important to get your flu shot this year.

“COVID is out there and we know people can get both that and the flu together,” he said.

“What we don’t know is if that’s more dangerous or if people might become sicker. So, if you can prevent one of them, that’s beneficial.”

Berg adds that symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu can be similar, including high fevers, chills, sore throat, cough, or congestion.

Scott & White will be accepting all payment types including insurance, credit card and cash.

For those without insurance, the maximum cost will be $36 for adults and $33 for children.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Full Interview: Lee Greenwood singer of God Bless the USA

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Brady's Friday Evening FastCast

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Local

UPDATE: Local man who shot up house dies in exchange of gunfire with officers

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
A Central Texas man who authorities say shot up his house while his wife and two children watched later died in an exchange of gunfire with SWAT team members and state troopers early Friday.

Local

Central Texas soldier imprisoned 12 years for war crime gets married on day of release

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gordon Collier
A former soldier from Central Texas who spent the past 12 years behind bars for war crimes he insists didn’t happen was released from prison and immediately got married Friday, beginning a new chapter in his life as he seeks a full pardon to clear his name.

Latest News

Local

$15,000 reward offered after dog dragged behind car found in yard of area home

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Gibbs
A $15,000 reward is offered after a dog that had been dragged behind a car was found in the yard of an area home.

State

Texas arson investigator, suspect, die in shootout

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Texas arson investigator and an arson suspect are dead after an early-morning shootout Friday.

Local

Two local men indicted in federal effort to crack down on gun violence

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two Central Texas men are among 15 people named in federal indictments as part of an effort to crack down on gun violence.

Local

Two indicted in gang-related shooting near local Whataburger that left teen dead

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Two suspects in a gang-related shooting near a local Whataburger that left a teenager dead have been indicted for murder.

Local

Shooting sends 2 to local hospital with multiple wounds

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Police Friday were investigating a shooting in a local residential neighborhood that sent two people to a local hospital both with multiple gunshot wounds.

Health

Local zoo makes adjustments for safety of guests--and animals--due to COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
“Brew at the Zoo," which has been scaled-down but extended due to the pandemic, kicked off Thursday at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco.