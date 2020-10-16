Advertisement

Bodies of 13 rescuers recovered from Vietnam landslide

Flooding in central Vietnam has killed at least 36 people since last week.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) - Rescuers in Vietnam have recovered the bodies of 11 army personnel and two other people who were buried in a landslide while trying to reach victims of another landslide.

The army officers were resting at a forest ranger outpost when part of a hill collapsed and engulfed the building with earth, rock and debris on Tuesday.

State media say only eight people in the team escaped.

They were on their way to a landslide at a hydroelectric plant construction site in Thua Thien-Hue province that left dozens missing.

That site is still inaccessible.

Flooding in central Vietnam has killed at least 36 people since last week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

