Breezy & Warmer Weekend

The weather should be nice for area football games tonight, but it will be a little cool. Temperatures gradually drop through the 60s and down into the 50s by the end of area game, so you probably want to bring a jacket to the game.

Saturday’s morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s with increasing clouds during the morning and afternoon as south winds return. South winds may gust to near 25 MPH at times and despite a few clouds overhead, we’ll still have enough sunshine to warm afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s. Humid air moving in Saturday afternoon will only allow temperatures to fall into the mid 60s Sunday morning. Morning skies will be a bit cloudy and will clear throughout the day boosting temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s.

A cold front is set to move into Central Texas Sunday night and into Monday morning. There are some question marks on how far south this front will move, so we have some uncertainties on how cool we will get early next week. As of now we expect highs most of next week will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Another strong front will swing through Friday and should drop temperatures back into the 70s next week.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.