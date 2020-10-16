Central Texas woman, 75, shot repeatedly; son arrested

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A 56-year-old Gholson man was in custody Friday evening after his 75-year-old mother was shot early Friday morning.

Kenneth Young was in the McLennan County Jail Friday evening charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested outside his home in the 200 block of Fox Glenn in Gholson.

The victim, who was shot three times, was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in good condition Friday.

