Central Texas woman, 75, shot repeatedly; son arrested

A 56-year-old McLennan County man was in custody Friday evening after his 75-year-old mother was shot repeatedly. (File)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A 56-year-old Gholson man was in custody Friday evening after his 75-year-old mother was shot early Friday morning.

Kenneth Young was in the McLennan County Jail Friday evening charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested outside his home in the 200 block of Fox Glenn in Gholson.

The victim, who was shot three times, was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in good condition Friday.

