Comfortable And Cool Today, But We’re Warming Up This Weekend

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Thursday’s cold front has completely cleared the area and we’re going to really feel the comfortable fall weather during the day today! Overnight showers east of I-35 will end before sunrise this morning with clouds gradually clearing during the morning too. Breezy north winds today should help to keep temperatures well below normal despite ample sunshine. Today’s highs will be anywhere from 7° to 10° below normal as highs only reach the upper 60s and low 70s. The comfortably cool afternoon temperatures should steadily drop off tonight so you may need a light jacket for tonight’s football games as temperatures fall through the 60s.

Saturday’s morning temperatures will start out in the upper 40s and low 50s with increasing clouds during the morning and afternoon as south winds return. South winds may gust to near 25 MPH at times and despite a few clouds overhead, we’ll still have enough sunshine to warm afternoon temperatures into the upper 70s. Humid air moving in Saturday afternoon will only allow temperatures to fall into the mid 60s Sunday morning. Morning skies will be a bit cloudy and will clear throughout the day boosting temperatures into the mid-to-upper 80s.

A cold front is set to move into Central Texas Sunday night and into Monday morning. This front is expected to bring us a drop in temperatures and will likely clear the entire area before stalling out to our south. The passing front will drop temperatures into the mid-to-upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday with a 20% chance of light rain both days. Sunday night’s front will likely stall to our south and then lift back northward as a warm front for the middle of next week helping to raise temperatures back into the low-to-mid 80s. Another strong front will swing through Friday and should drop temperatures back into the 70s next week. The biggest caveat to next week’s forecast is where Sunday night’s front stalls out. Although unlikely, if the cold front stalls a bit farther to the north, temperatures may not drop next Monday and Tuesday and temperatures will be much warmer than what we have in the forecast right now.

