Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drugs, money charges

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Former Mexican defense secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos has been arrested in Los Angeles.

Two people with knowledge of the arrest say Cienfuegos was arrested on a DEA warrant.

One of the sources says the warrant is for drug trafficking and money laundering charges.

The general served from 2012 to 2018 as secretary of defense under former president Enrique Peña Nieto.

Mexican officials said he was arrested at the L.A. international airport as he was arriving in the United States with his family, who were released.

Mexico’s former top security official, Genaro Garcia Luna, was arrested on U.S. drug trafficking charges in 2019.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.