Family of man accused of killing local officer during raid wants trial moved

Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie died May 11, 2014, two days after he was shot.(KWTX)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a man accused of killing a Killeen police officer during a no-knock raid more than six years ago wants his trial moved.

Marvin Louis Guy, 56, remains in the Bell County Jail where he’s been held since May 2014 in lieu of $4 million bond, charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder.

On May 9, 2014 Killeen police conducted a no-knock drug raid at Guy’s home on Circle M Drive in Killeen.

Gunfire erupted and four officers were hit.

Det. Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie died May 11, 2014, two days after he was shot.

Officer Odis Denton, then a 9-year veteran of the department, was struck in the femur and underwent surgery at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Two other officers, David Daniels and Xavier Clark, also were shot but avoided injury because of their ballistic vests.

Guy insists he only fired his weapon in self-defense.

He also said he believes the bullet that hit Dinwiddie was from the gun of one of the other officers.

Members of Guy’s family say they are not confident he can receive justice in Bell County.

“The district attorney is not turning information over to the public defender. The public defenders are working with the district attorney trying to charge him and pin this on him,” said Garrett Galloway, Guy’s brother.

“I request that a special prosecutor be brought in and a change of venue to take [the case] out of Bell County.”

Killeen police this month, after reviewing department policy, banned no-knock warrants in drug case.

They’re allowed in other cases, but only with the permission of police Chief Charles Kimble.

Galloway said the policy changes are a good first step but he continues to call for a complete abolition of no-knock warrants.

Guy’s family will hold a protest at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 27, Guy’s birthday, outside the Bell County Jail.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

